Kyoto Wooden Bench

Turn your foyer into an refreshing, inviting atmosphere that makes your guests feel welcome. The clean, modern lines of Kyoto bench paired with the transitional finish creates an inviting entryway bench. Change it up and try using it as a dining bench or place it in a living room and top it with accent pillows for additional seating. Available in a variety of finishes. Solids and MDF construction generates a durable piece that is sure to last. Easy to assemble. Bench measures 42 x 11.8 x 17.75".