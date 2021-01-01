Kymberlie Dining Table

Enjoy a nice family meal around this chic, elegant and transitional style dining table. It features a natural dark oak finish table top with a 18" extandable leaf to seat up to eight comfortably. It also includes a cross-legged base is further supported by a connecting beam that enhances the all-over black finish. Crafted from a solid wood and wood veneer construction, it's a durable design that will provide lasting enjoyment for years to come. This dining room set includes a dining table and side chairs, which are optional and sold separately.