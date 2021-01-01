KYEEY Portable Lap Desk, Laptop Lap Pad, Couch Bed Table Tray, with Phone Holder and Anti-Slip Strip, Natural Woodgrain

phone slot: the tablet and smart phone slots allow you to easily see any incoming calls, messages or emails - Improved air-flow: Smooth, flat surface allows for proper laptop ventilation - work from home: the Perfect lap desk so you can get work done from the Comfort of your bed! The lap desk allows you to Use your laptop and A computer mouse with plenty of room to spare - Light but sturdy, space-saving storage and portability, easy to Use without installation - the Multi-Tasking laptop bed tray is the Perfect lap desk for work, games, reading, eating