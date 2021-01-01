From nameeks
Nameeks KY200 Gedy Bathroom Accessories Set Orange Bathroom Hardware Bathroom Hardware Set
Nameeks KY200 Gedy Bathroom Accessories Set Product Features:Accessory kit includes: Tooth brush holder, soap dish and soap dispenserCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of faux leather and ceramicPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with the Gedy Kyoto CollectionSpecifications:Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: Ceramic, Faux Leather, Wood Orange