KXTGD563M Link2Cell Bluetooth Cordless Phone with Voice Assist and Answering Machine 3 Handsets Renewed

Best Quality Guranteed. This Certified Refurbished product is tested & certified by to look and work like-new. The product includes all original accessories, and is backed by a 90 Day Warranty. Three Handset Cordless Telephone with Link2Cell and Remote Voice Assist Sync up to 2 smartphones to make and receive cell calls throughout the house via Bluetooth. Access the convenience of Siri, Google Now and S Voice from your handsets with one-touch Voice Assist. Hear clear, Talking Caller ID alerts in English and Spanish from both base unit and handsets when calls are received Easily block up to 150 telemarketers, robocallers and other unwanted caller numbers with dedicated Call Block buttons on handsets; Enjoy additional conveniences including handset locator, silent mode, Intelligent Eco mode, and more!