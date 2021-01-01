From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KX36 Restoration 6" Aeroflow Shower Head with 1.8 GPM Water Flow Rate Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Multi Function
Kingston Brass KX36 Restoration 6" Aeroflow Shower Head with 1.8 GPM Water Flow Rate Kingston Brass KX36 Features: 2 function (Saturating & Oxygen Aero Flow Spray) spray pattern Engineering Grade ABS Construction 54 nozzles Meets Watersense Regulation Kingston Brass KX36 Specifications: Showerhead Diameter: 6" Showerhead Height: 5-1/8" Connection Size: 1/2" About Kingston Brass This 6" diameter high velocity aeroflow shower head allows you to choose from a saturating spray or an oxygenic spray for that perfect shower experience. Its beautiful design will complement any décor where the goal is to achieve an extravagant, luxuriant look. Multi Function Polished Chrome