From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KX464.CK Claremont 2.0 GPM Rain Shower Rain Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function
Kingston Brass KX464.CK Claremont 2.0 GPM Rain Shower Rain Shower Head Kingston Brass KX464.CK Features: Covered under Kingston Brass' 1 year limited warranty Coordinates with products from the Claremont line Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Single function shower head 100 spray nozzles for a satisfying shower experience Designed to easily install with U.S. plumbing connections All hardware required for installation is included Shower arm and flange included Kingston Brass KX464.CK Specifications: Shower Head Width: 8" (left to right) Shower Head Height: 3-1/4" (top to bottom) Flow Rate: 2.0 gallons-per-minute Single Function Polished Chrome