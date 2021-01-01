From hestan
Hestan KWCL24-BK 24 Inch Wide 72 Bottle Capacity Built-In Left Hinge Wine Cooler, 24", Black
Concealed, side-mounted evaporator design allows for a deeper interior than most cabinet depth, built-in refrigerators Triple-paned, bronzed glass door guarantees maximum protection from harmful UV light rays and helps maintain consistent interior preservation temperature Soft-close mechanisms on every oak wine rack reduce vibrations commonly harmful to wine Multi-LED light array (top and side interior) provides brilliant illumination to the entire interior Robust and unique hinge system for smooth door opening and self-closing - hinge opens within itself, so side cabinetry is not compromised