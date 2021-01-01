Noble House Kwame 5-Piece Light Beige Fabric and Natural Oak Dining Set, Light Beige and Natural Oak

With matching wood finishes, you just can’t go wrong with this dining set. Including one table and four chairs, this set is ideal for any home. The mid-century style and smooth wood finishes of this set will compliment any decor, so you don’t have to worry about clashing color pallets in your home. The dining chairs feature a sturdy design with soft fabric cushioned seats, providing both comfort and style for your dining pleasure. Color: Light Beige and Natural Oak.