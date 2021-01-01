From visual comfort
Visual Comfort KW2054 Utopia 15" Large Reflector Sconce by Kelly Wearstler Gild Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Visual Comfort KW2054 Utopia 15" Large Reflector Sconce by Kelly Wearstler Utopia Large Reflector Sconce Features Designed by Kelly Wearstler Requires (2) x 60 watt, candelabra (E12) bulbs Hand applied finish Dimmable ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 15" Width: 15" Extension: 3-1/2" Canopy Diameter: 10" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Bulb Base: Candelabra(E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Gild