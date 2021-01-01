From visual comfort
Visual Comfort KW1240 Dulcet 44" - 55" Pharmacy Floor Lamp by Kelly Wearstler Antique Burnished Brass / White Glass Lamps Floor Lamps
Advertisement
Visual Comfort KW1240 Dulcet 44" - 55" Pharmacy Floor Lamp by Kelly Wearstler Dulcet Medium Pharmacy Floor Lamp Features Designed by Kelly Wearstler Hand applied living finish Integrated on / off foot pedal switch ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 43-1/2" - 54-1/2" Width: 15" Depth: 17-1/4" Shade Height: 7" Shade Diameter: 13-1/4" Base Diameter: 15" Base Height: 7/8" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60w Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Antique Burnished Brass / White Glass