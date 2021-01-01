From visual comfort
Visual Comfort KW 5277 Tableau 18" Large Pendant with Glass Shade by Kelly Wearstler Antique Burnished Brass / Clear Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Visual Comfort KW 5277 Tableau 18" Large Pendant with Glass Shade by Kelly Wearstler Tableau Large Pendant with Glass Shade Features Designed by Kelly Wearstler Clear Glass or Volcanic Glass shade Requires (1) 60 watt max, medium (E26) bulb Adjustable stem length Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 18-3/4" Overall Height: 60" Min Custom Height: 34-1/2" Width: 18" Canopy Size: 5" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: T Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Antique Burnished Brass / Clear Glass