Visual Comfort KW 4271 Tableau 15" Medium Flush Mount by Kelly Wearstler Polished Nickel / Volcanic Glass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Visual Comfort KW 4271 Tableau 15" Medium Flush Mount by Kelly Wearstler Tableau Medium Flush Mount with Clear or Volcanic Glass Features Designed by Kelly Wearstler Clear Glass or Volcanic Glass shade Requires (1) 60 watt max, medium (E26) bulb Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 8-3/4" Width: 15" Ceiling Canopy: 7" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulbs Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Voltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Polished Nickel / Volcanic Glass