Kingston Brass KVTDE692823C Aqua Eden 67" Free Standing Acrylic, Aluminum, and Brass Soaking Tub with Tub Filler, Reversible Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow This six-item bathtub combo features the following: The Serenity 67" slipper tub (without feet), a 4-piece set of the Lion tub feet for the Serenity 67" slipper tub, a Vintage double handle leg tub filler with hand shower, a brass clawfoot tub drain, and 2 29" long straight bath supply. The entire bathtub set is arranged to complete your bathroom with the most exquisite styling of traditional elegance. The complete bathtub combo insures to turn your bathroom into a glorious classic style look.Kingston Brass KVTDE692823C Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 1 year limited warrantyAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationDrain is reversible for a left or right side installationTub faucet and personal handshower includedEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageTub Specifications:Overall Height: 30-11/16" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 67-5/16" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 27-15/16" (back to front of tub)Basin Length: 46-1/16" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 15-3/4" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18-7/8" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 48 gallonsWater Depth: 15-9/16"Drain Connection: 2-1/16"Faucet Specifications:Spout Height: 26-7/8"Spout Reach: 8-3/16"Faucet Holes: 2 Freestanding White / Polished Chrome