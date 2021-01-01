Kingston Brass KVPB36MB Templeton 36" Oval Marble Wall Mounted Bathroom Console with Legs and 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers Carrara Marble / Polished

Kingston Brass KVPB36MB Templeton 36" Oval Marble Wall Mounted Bathroom Console with Legs and 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers Kingston Brass KVPB36MB Features: Covered under Kingston Brass' 1 year limited warranty Coordinates with products from the Templeton line Console installation - sink sits atop a console base Sink comes pre-drilled with 3 faucet holes for faucets with 8" faucet centers Rear drain location increases available space under the sink Equipped with overflow Kingston Brass KVPB36MB Specifications: Overall Length: 36" (left to right of sink) Overall Width: 22" (front to back of sink) Overall Height: 38" (top to bottom of sink) Basin Length: 7-1/2" (left to right of basin) Basin Width: 11-13/16" (front to back of basin) Basin Depth: 7-1/2" (top to bottom of basin) Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between outer faucet holes) Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Console Sets Carrara Marble / Polished Nickel