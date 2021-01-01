Kingston Brass KVPB3630MBSQ Templeton 36" Wall Mounted Marble Lavatory Console with Brass Console Stand Carrara Marble / Polished Chrome Fixture

Kingston Brass KVPB3630MBSQ Templeton 36" Wall Mounted Marble Lavatory Console with Brass Console Stand This vanity is designed to bring luxurious elegance to your home. Fabricated from high quality quartz, it was built for long-lasting durability, and the glossy, corrosion-resistant finish is easy to maintain. Heavy, durable, and beautiful, this White Quartz Vanity Ensemble will give your bathroom a modern yet antique look.Kingston Brass KVPB3630MBSQ Features: Fabricated from high quality marble and brass materialCorrosion-resistant finishGlossy textureDesigned for long-lasting durabilityEasy-to-cleanKingston Brass KVPB3630MBSQ Specifications: Overall Length: 36" (left to right)Overall Width: 22" (front to back)Overall Height: 34-3/4" (top to bottom)Basin Length: 14-3/8" (left to right of sink)Basin Width: 10-7/16" (front to back of sink)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between outer faucet holes)Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Console Sets Carrara Marble / Polished Chrome