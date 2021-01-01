KVM HDMI USB Extender USB20 Pass Through with POC Function 262ft 80m Over Cat5 Cat5e Cat6 Cat6e Single LAN Cable Lossless NoDelay for.

300FT HDMI ExtensionExtend FULL HD HDMI signal over 300 feet (100 meters) via single CAT cable, you can watch the HD video from 300 feet (100 Meters) far away place by using this product. 262FT KVM and HDMI ExtensionUSB2.0 Pass ThroughExtend USB signal over (262 feet)80 meters simultaneous, you can control your computer from 80m far away place by using this KVM HDMI Extender. LossLESS No LatencyNo video loss, no time delay, enjoy no noise 1080P HD video synchronize 80-100m transmission. 12V POC Power Supply12V POC point to point power supply, can not support pass through lan switch, just use one power adapter, you can transmit your HD Video Signal up to 80-100m far away place. Engineering level 5-12V wide range power supply, more safe, more stable. Noted: This product support POC function, so only need one power adapter can power TX and RX. Packaging may be different with the photo.