Kutz 19" Cotton Placemat

The tabletop collection makes it easy to bring touches of ocean waves and sun-drenched beaches into your home. With iconic shell, starfish and seahorse motifs, this soothing grayscale print is the perfect centerpiece to a modern coastal kitchen, breakfast nook or your favorite seaside vacation spot. It reverses to a subtle net design for even more coastal or nautical styling options. Finished with a turned seam for a fully reversible napkin, this tabletop collection is crafted of 100% cotton. Stains and spills are no problem, machine washes cold and tumbles dry low for easy care. Love this pattern?