Kumar Brushed Pewter 1 - Bulb Outdoor Barn Light with Dusk to Dawn

This 1-light outdoor barn light is just right for illuminating home-cooked meals out on your patio all season long. It's crafted with a rustic, hammered steel cone shade in a brushed pewter finish that's sure to fit right in beside your patio door. It takes a single 60W standard bulb (sold separately), and it's hardwired. This outdoor wall light resists moisture from the elements, so you can bet it's a reliable choice. It's also dimmable, so you can set just the right ambiance at any time of day – or night. Size: 9" H x 10" W x 11.75" D