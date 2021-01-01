From japonesque
Japonesque Kumadori Blending Brush
The exceptionally soft touch, wide handle feels luxurious to hold while the ulta-soft natural brush hairs blend pigmented powders and liquids to smooth perfection. Designed to bring the delicate craftsmanship of authentic kabuki theatre makeup brushes to today's modern and sophisticated cosmetics applications. This beautifully crafted kumadori blending brush harmonizes the beauty of kabuki theatre with the superb craftsmanship of professional makeup tools.