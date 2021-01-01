Kulas 2-Light Outdoor Wall Lantern

Features:Number of lights: 2Shade type: Clear glassStyle: TraditionalExteriorBulb type: 60W bulb (Not included)Voltage: 60Lighting Type: Outdoor Wall LanternCountry of Origin: ChinaPower Source: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: Fixture Finish: Burnished bronzeVoltage: 60Low Voltage - Vizcon Only: Standard Voltage - Vizcon Only: Fixture Shape: Bell / ConeBulb Included: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Light Bulbs Required: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Type: Edison Bulb: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Wattage: Bulb Color: Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraNumber of Bulbs: 2Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Glass Type: TransparentDimmable: NoPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Style: TraditionalOur Staff Picks: NoStaff Picks Enumeration: Shade Included: Shade Material: GlassBack Plate Included: YesIP Rating: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCALGreen Compliant: BS 476 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: cETL Listed: Stiftung Warentest Note: FIRA Certified: cUL Listed: YesMET Listed: ISTA 1A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: WEEE Recycling Required: YesTitle 24 Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dimensions:Height from control junction box: 3.5"Overall Product Weight (Size: 12.25" H x 7.25" W x 8" D): 5.51Overall Product Weight (Size: 15.25" H x 9.24" W x 10" D): 7.72Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12.25" H x 7.25" W x 8" D): 12.25Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 15.25" H x 9.24" W x 10" D): 15.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12.25" H x 7.25" W x 8" D): 7.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 15.25" H x 9.24" W x 10" D): 9.24Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 12.25" H x 7.25" W x 8" D): 8Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 15.25" H x 9.24" W x 10" D): 10Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 15.25" H x 9.24" W x 10" D): 15.25Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12.25" H x 7.25" W x 8" D): 12.25Body Width - Side to Side: Body Depth - Front to Back: 8Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 7Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 5.25Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Size: 12.25" H x 7.25" W x 8" D