Friedrich Kuhl 11,900 BTU Window / WallAir Conditioner KCS12A10A

11900 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner with 12 EER, R410A Refrigerant, 3.5 Pts/Hr Dehumidification,115V, Wi-Fi Integration and Auto Restart. Connect in minutes. Set a seven-day custom schedule that fits your lifestyle. Power units off and on, increase or decrease a unit's set point temperature, change system cool, fan, heat, and auto settings and fan speeds. With our advanced grouping program, you can control multiple units to work independently or as a single system. You can even invite other users to manage one or more of your units. Steel inner wall and extra dense insulation blocks outdoor noise. Vibration isolating design and components reduce operating noise. Precision engineering delivers maximum airflow and air dispersion at low sound levels. Create customizable, 7-day schedules. 24-hour timer. Up to 4 cooling and 4 fan-only speeds on select models. Auto fan adjusts the fan speed to maintain the set temperature. Auto-changeover between cooling and heating modes (Kühl+ models except for KEQ08). Auto restart. 8-way air flow control for better air distribution. Control panel lockout (ON/OFF). Superior fresh air intake and stale air exhaust vent. Washable, antimicrobial air filter. Carbon filter absorbs odors and reduces ozone and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Dual filtration provides superior air filtration with ratings as high as MERV 6. Check filter reminder. Hinged door allows easy filter access for easier maintenance. EntryGard® anti-intrusion protection secures the chassis to the sleeve to deter 'kick-in' intrusion. Power cord leakage current protected. Insect barrier. Aluminum rear grille protects the outdoor coil from debris and vandalism. Robust 20 gauge steel cabinet. Solid-steel blower housing offers enhanced protection. Totally enclosed commercial grade fan motor runs at a lower temperature to prevent overheating and is double-mounted for added stability and reduced wear. Durable base pan and steel inner walls. Aluminum end plates will not contribute to rust-stained building exteriors. Scratch-resistant cabinet. High-tech aluminum fins with rifled copper tubing are more efficient and less prone to corrosion. Fan Speeds: 4 Fan Speeds. Air Flow: 8 Way Adjustable Louvers. Cooling Capacity: 12000 BTU. Volts Rated: 115 Volts. Cooling Amps: 9.5 Amps. Cooling Watts: 1000 Watts. Energy Efficiency Ratio (ERR): 12. CEER: 12. Moisture Removal: 3.5 Pints/Hr. Room Side Air Circulation: 300 CFM. Circuit Rating Breaker or T-D Fuse: 15A. Plug Face (NEMA#): 5-15P. Power Cord Length: 72 Inch. Overall Width: 25 15/16". Overall Depth: 29". Overall Height: 15 15/16". Window Width: 42" Max. Window Height: 15 7/8" Min. Net Weight: 112 Lbs. Shipping Weight: 134 Lbs.