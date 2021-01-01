Kudoo CAN, MCP2515 Canbus, LED for Shipping Industrial Automation

It can be installed directly on the for Arduino platform and CAN communication between boards. Full support for CAN2.0 protocol specification, transmission rate of 1Mb/s. The CAN Shield uses MCP2515 as the CAN controller. CAN, with strong performance and high reliability, is widely used in industrial automation, shipping, medical equipment, industrial equipment and other aspects. JA1050 acts as a CAN transceiver (similar to the MAX485 transceiver chip in the 485 bus) and provides detailed information and reference libraries under the platform.