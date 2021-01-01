Kudolo 4 - Person Dining Set

"Make this timeless Kudolo 5-piece Mid-Century Modern dining set your home’s newest hub where you can set up your laptop to create an impromptu home office, or where you and your dearest enjoy a warm home-cooked meal.This dining set's high-quality, easy-to-clean smooth solid wood finishes will complement any decor, making this a perfect addition to your breakfast nook, kitchen or dining room.The 4 black dining chairs are made of a manufactured wood frame and durable Faux Leather with a cushion. The dining chairs present a lovely structure for additional high level of comfort and back support. Available in a variety of timeless colors, you're sure to find something that matches your decor. Partial Assembly required.Included in this set is 1 Dining Table, 4 dining chairs, ."