From urban outfitters

Kua Floor Mirror

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Artfully modern floor mirror, featuring a semicircle base stand with concentric engraving forming textural appeal, topped by the ovular mirror that sits at an angle, complete with slim ash wood framing. Assembly required. Exclusive to Urban Outfitters. Content + Care. Assembly required Bentwood, MDF, rubber wood veneer, glass Wipe clean Imported Size. Dimensions: 32"l x 12"w x 58"h Shipping package dimensions: 50.87"l x 37.8"w x 18"h Shipping package weight: 88.18 lbs

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com