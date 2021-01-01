KTXX ATX Mid-Tower Computer Gaming Case USB 3.0 Port Mesh Panel Cable Management/High-Airflow, Tempered Glass PC Chassis

Appearance design: Irregular panel design, sharp edges and corners, concise and tough, special crafted materials, frosted texture. Innovative heat dissipation: The top magnetic precision iron mesh has multiple creative strip-shaped vents, and it is equipped with 5 fan positions to support 240/360 water cooling, which ingeniously solves the heat dissipation problem. Wide body design: 205mm wide body structure design. Supports three main types of ATX/M-ATX/ITX. 205mm width is compatible with various hardware. Free assembly and collocation. Front interface: power button, USB3.0 x 1, USB2.0 x 2, high-definition audio interface. Hardware display window: The transparent display window design on the side creates a better gaming atmosphere.