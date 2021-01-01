Kingston Brass KTRS592928A Aqua Eden 59" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Tub Filler Reversible Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow White /

Kingston Brass KTRS592928A Aqua Eden 59" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Tub Filler, Reversible Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow With elegant looks, the Fusion Freestanding acrylic tub and faucet combo transforms your bathroom into a personal spa. Relax comfortably with the classic slipper design in a durable acrylic tub constructed. The bathtub includes waste and overflow and holds up to 52 Gal. of water for a spa like experience. The modern freestanding faucet gives the finishing touch of this combo set.Kingston Brass KTRS592928A Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 1 year limited warrantyAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationDrain is reversible for a left or right side installationTub faucet and personal handshower includedEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageTub Specifications:Overall Height: 26-3/4" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 59-1/16" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 28-9/16" (back to front of tub)Basin Length: 40-3/16" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 20-7/16" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 16-5/8" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 52 gallonsWater Depth: 14-3/16"Faucet Specifications:Spout Reach: 9-5/16"Faucet Holes: 0 Freestanding White / Polished Chrome