Quoizel KTN8407 Keaton 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Mottled Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Quoizel KTN8407 Keaton 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 Year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 5.56 lbsShade Height: 12-3/4"Shade Width: 5-3/4"Shade Depth: 5-3/4"Backplate Height: 6-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: No Mottled Black