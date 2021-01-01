Kraus KSV-2 Natura 20" Solid Surface Stone Composite Vessel Bathroom Sink Matte White Fixture Lavatory Sink Solid Surface

Kraus KSV-2 Natura 20" Solid Surface Stone Composite Vessel Bathroom Sink Kraus KSV-2 Features: Covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warranty Made of solid surface stone composite Installs in a vessel configuration Center drain - less drain assembly Product Technologies / Benefits: Highly Resilient Material: The unique composition of stone composite material offers superior durability and resistance to impact. High-Quality Matte Finish: Sink surface is smooth and soft to the touch. Proprietary finishing process ensures a consistently flawless surface. Proprietary Nano Coating Technology: Ultra-thin, hard gelcoat layer offers superior resistance to scratches and stains. Easy to Clean: Non-porous surface is resistant to mold, mildew, and water spots. Tough stains such as makeup and wine can easily be removed. Naturally Hygienic: Innovative material has a uniform structure that is impervious to bacterial growth, for a cleaner and safer bathroom sink. Kraus KSV-2 Specifications: Overall Length: 20" (left to right of sink) Overall Width: 14" (front to back of sink) Overall Height: 4-9/10" (top of bottom of sink) Basin Width: 13-4/5" (front to back of basin) Basin Length: 19-7/10" (left to right of basin) Basin Depth: 4-9/10" (top to bottom of sink basin) Drain Connection Size: 1-3/4" Solid Surface Matte White