Premier Copper Products KSP2_KASDB33229G-NB 33" Single Basin Copper Farmhouse Sink with Pull-Down Faucet, Drain Assembly, Soap/Lotion Dispenser, Silicone Caulk, and Wax Cleaner Sink Features:Single basin sink provides plenty of space for versatility in any taskSink is fully covered under Premier Copper Product's limited lifetime warrantyWith rolled edges and rounded corners this sink combines functionality and aesthetic appealCopper crafted from 99% recycled materialConstructed of premium grade 14- copperFarmhouse style complements any kitchen designGarbage disposal drain with basket includedNatural Antibacterial and Antimicrobial PropertiesCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityAll hardware needed for installation includedSecure mounting assembly with re-enforced supports for copper apronFaucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brassGooseneck style spoutPull-down spraySpout swivels 360 degreesSingle metal lever handleCountertop refillable soap/lotion dispenser includedADA compliantCalifornia low flow compliant - Under 1.8 gallon-per-minute flow rate Sink Product Technologies / Benefits: Extra Thick 14- Copper: Many companies will cut corners and use cheaper, less reliable materials when building their products, Premier Copper Products however, takes great pride in the fact that their products are built to last. Because copper is a soft metal, without proper and support the aprons on lesser sinks will begin to warp and sag over time, however with 14- supports on every Premier Copper sink this will never happen. Using the best suited for the beauty and integrity of each unit, Premier Copper Products produces sinks that will resist denting and scratching as well as hold its perfect form for a lifetime. The Handcrafted Benefit: The term "handmade" is unfortunately manipulated today to mean many different things. In many cases it's a company's way of making up for the fact that their manufacturing process is inconsistent and products can't be guaranteed. At Premier Copper Products however it is quite the opposite. Every hand crafted sink is made by a skilled artisan and is held to strict standards to ensure quality and consistency. Going through inspection not once, but twice, Premier Copper Products takes pride in the fact that customers receive a perfect handmade product every time. Troughed Basin: One of the primary concerns with any sink is its ability to drain properly and efficiently. Using a troughed system sinks from Premier Copper Products provide optimal drainage to the 3-1/2"drain opening. Many sinks that are mass manufactured using bending machines result in flat bottoms with sharp corners that will inevitably lead to drainage issues post installation. With its hand rolled corners and troughed bottom Premier Copper sinks will drain efficiently and be easy to clean for the life of the sink.Sink Specifications:Length: 33" (left to right)Width: 22" (front to back)Height: 9" (top to bottom)Drain Location: CenterDrain Connection Size: 3-1/2"Minimum Cabinet Size: 36" (minimum left to right cabinet dimension)Faucet Specifications:Height: 16-11/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 9-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-7/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/4"Holes Required: Single hole Combination Oil Rubbed Bronze