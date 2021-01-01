From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KSH395.PXC Replacement Cold Cross Handle Satin Nickel Faucet Accessories and Parts Bathroom Sink Faucet Parts Handles
Advertisement
Kingston Brass KSH395.PXC Replacement Cold Cross Handle Product Features: Constructed of porcelain ensuring durability and dependability Covered under Kingston Brass' 10-year limited warranty High quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Width: 2-5/8" Height: 1-3/8" Connection Size: 3/8" Handles Satin Nickel