kitchenaid ksb1325pa k150 blender, 48 oz, passion red (renewed)

Crush ice in less than 10 seconds. * Achieve ideal taste, texture, and consistency with the unique asymmetric blade blends at four distinct angles to pull ice into the center for ultimate crushing. * *Half tray of ice. Optimally-designed Ice-Crush setting, in addition to 3 different speeds, for your perfect blend no matter the ingredients. Soft Start Feature starts the motor at a slower speed to pull ingredients into the blade, then it quickly increases to the selected speed setting to avoid splatter. Intelli-Speed Motor Control senses contents and maintains the optimal speed to power through all of your ingredients. Discover more possibilities with the K150 blender accessories available* - 6-oz. Small Batch Jar Expansion Pack (KSB2040BBB) and 16-oz Personal Blender Jar Expansion Pack (KSB2030PJB). *sold separately. Model KSB1325 includes (1) 48-oz Blender Jar, (1) Blender Jar Lid Included Components: Blender Base