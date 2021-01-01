Riobel KS7 Kubik 10-1/8" Wall Mounted Towel Ring Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring

Riobel KS7 Kubik 10-1/8" Wall Mounted Towel Ring Here is beauty, squared. The linear form of the Kubik™ collection makes a strong impression with block shapes of elegant proportions. It is a truly modern sculpture for the bathroom, made to stand out, especially in minimalist and contemporary decor. Expert engineering ensures precision performance and a variety of finish options allow you to make your own statement.Riobel KS7 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantySolid zinc construction optimizes durability and long-lasting performanceAll hardware for mounting is includedRiobel KS7 Specifications:Height: 4-1/4" (top to bottom)Width: 10-1/8" (left to right)Depth (Projection): 2-3/4" Chrome