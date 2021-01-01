Visual Comfort KS5081 Eyre 21" Medium Hanging Shade with Linen Shade by kate spade NEW YORK Polished Nickel / Linen / Lilac Indoor Lighting Pendants

From visual comfort
Visual Comfort KS5081 Eyre 21" Medium Hanging Shade with Linen Shade by kate spade NEW YORK
Visual Comfort KS5081 Eyre 21" Medium Hanging Shade with Linen Shade by kate spade NEW YORK Eyre Medium Hanging Shade with Linen Shade Features Designed by kate spade NEW YORK Requires (1) x medium (E26) bulb Dimmable ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 15" Overall Height: 50-1/4" Min Custom Height: 22" Shade Height: 12-1/2" Width: 21" Canopy Diameter: 4-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Recommended Bulb: 15W LED, A Shape Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel / Linen / Lilac