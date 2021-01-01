Kingston Brass KS4467BEX Essex 8" Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Brushed Brass

The spirit of the Victorian Era finds itself elegantly and eagerly spun into the unique design of this faucet. Ideal for more spacious bathrooms, widespread faucets are more spread apart and feature a 3-hole installation. The Essex 8-Inch Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium brushed brass finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. This faucet adds a sheen of classical grace to your traditional style. A matching finish drain is also included.