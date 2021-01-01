Kingston Brass KS4462BL 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Polished Brass

This faucet provides beauty and magnificence with its subtle detailing. Ideal for more spacious bathrooms, widespread faucets are more spread apart and feature a 3-hole installation. The Metropolitan 8-Inch Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium polished brass finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Luxuriousness and elegance is delivered by the qualities found in this fixture. A matching finish drain is also included.