Kingston Brass KS374 Kingston 4 GPM Wall Mounted Double Handle Laundry Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Laundry Double Handle

Kingston Brass KS374 Kingston 4 GPM Wall Mounted Double Handle Laundry Faucet Kingston Brass KS374 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyCoordinates with products from the Kingston lineConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use2 handles in lever style includedSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeWall mounted installation for more work space when using the sinkAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass KS374 Specifications:Height: 8-5/8" (top to bottom)Spout Height (from deck to center of faucet outlet): 9"Spout Reach: 6-9/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Faucet Centers: 6"Number of Faucet Holes: 2Connection Size: 1/2"Flow Rate: 4 gallons-per-minute Double Handle Polished Chrome