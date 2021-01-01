From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KS313 Kingston 1.8 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle
Kingston Brass KS313 Kingston 1.8 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Kitchen Faucet Kingston Brass KS313 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of high quality brass for durability and reliabilityCoordinates with products from the Kingston line seamlesslyWall mounted installation – 2 hole faucet mounts to wall above sinkSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes valve with ceramic disc cartridgeLow lead compliantKingston Brass KS313 Specifications:Height: 4-9/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Reach: 6-15/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 2 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 6" Double Handle Polished Chrome