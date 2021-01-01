Kingston Brass KS3128TL Wall Mount Bathroom Faucet, Brushed Nickel

This faucet is the perfect embodiment of the traditional portrait of early American stylings. Attached to the wall behind your sink, the horizontal pop adds a stunning element to your bathroom design. Clean-up is also made a breeze as counter space is cleared up. The Templeton Wall Mount Bathroom Faucet and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium brushed nickel finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come. Cherish the grandeur of European antiquity by freezing time and incorporating this perfected fusion of old and new into your home.