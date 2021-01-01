From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KS3040BX Single-Handle Three-Way Diverter Valve with Trim Kit, Matte Black
Advertisement
This lever handle, diverter valve and face plate help direct water to divert into three different ways, usually for the shower head, hand shower or tub spout. Each component is crafted with solid brass for durable long-term use. The diverter valve features one inlet to three outlets, to move water to its desired destination. Easy to install, the diverter is usable with hot and cold water and complies with other traditional designs.