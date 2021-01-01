Kingston Brass KS287 Essex Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Satin Nickel Faucet Tub Filler Double Handle

Kingston Brass KS287 Essex Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Kingston Brass KS287 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyCoordinates with products from the Essex lineConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesIncludes hand shower - single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathBridge deck mounted installation - 2 hole faucet with 6" centers3 handles included with faucetIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass KS287 Specifications:Height: 6" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-5/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-1/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 12.94 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 6" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Satin Nickel