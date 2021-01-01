From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KS2612ZL 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Polished Brass
Emboldened by stately design, this faucet reflects an exquisite ambiance of stylized luxury with its contemporary flair. Centerset bathroom faucets are ideal for smaller bathrooms and feature an easy 3-hole installation. The Silver Sage 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium polished brass finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Engulf your home with the transitional flair this faucet presents. A matching finish drain is also included.