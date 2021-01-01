Kingston Brass KS199WLL Wilshire Widespread Bathroom Faucet - Includes Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets

Kingston Brass KS199WLL Wilshire Widespread Bathroom Faucet - Includes Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly Kingston Brass KS199WLL Features:Faucet brass bodyCovered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesMounts in a widespread configuration - 3 holes required with handles completely separate from spoutADA compliantDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsKingston Brass KS199WLL Specifications:Overall Height: 9" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 6" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/2" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Mounting Type: WidespreadNumber of Holes Required For Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 8"-16"Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons per minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4"2 handles included with faucet Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze