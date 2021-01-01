Kingston Brass KS143BPL Bel Air Centerset Bathroom Faucet - Includes Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Kingston Brass KS143BPL Bel Air Centerset Bathroom Faucet - Includes Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly Kingston Brass KS143BPL Features:Faucet brass bodyCovered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesMounts in a centerset configuration - 3 holes required with spout and handles together on common baseIncludes optional escutcheon (cover plate) - for sinks with 3 faucet holesADA compliantDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsKingston Brass KS143BPL Specifications:Overall Height: 10-3/4" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 8-1/4" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-1/2" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Mounting Type: CentersetNumber of Holes Required For Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 4"Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons per minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4"2 handles included with faucet Double Handle Chrome