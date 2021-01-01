Kingston Brass KS129AL High-Arc Goose Neck Centerset Kitchen Faucet with Integrated Removable Aerator and Lever Handles Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet

Kingston Brass KS129AL High-Arc Goose Neck Centerset Kitchen Faucet with Integrated Removable Aerator and Lever Handles Product Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCovered under 10 year limited warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesSpout swivels 360° providing greater access to more areas of the sinkHigh-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size taskADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for kitchen faucetsProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 11-5/8" (measured from counter top to highest part of faucet)Overall Width: 14-3/8" (measured from the furthest point on left handle to furthest point on right handle)Spout Height: 7" (measured from counter top to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/2" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Faucet Holes: 2 (number of holes required for faucet installation)Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 8-1/8"Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM (gallons per minute)2 handles included with faucetDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucet Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze