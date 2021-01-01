Kingston Brass KS1278BEXBS Essex Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Brass Sprayer, Brushed Nickel

The spirit of the Victorian Era finds itself elegantly and eagerly spun into the unique design of this faucet. Whether you are striving for a Victorian-inspired kitchen or a vibrant 1950s-themed space, the unique bridge design is a highly favored option amongst those doing period-style kitchens. Because of its added architectural elements and detailing, the brushed nickel finish will pop against your surrounding kitchen decor. Allow the brass construction, side sprayer, and swivel abilities to provide a sturdy and reliant fixture, great for use with any sink.