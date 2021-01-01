Kingston Brass KS113SB 6-Inch Adjustable Center Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet, Brushed Brass

The spirit of the Victorian Era finds itself elegantly and eagerly spun into the unique design of this faucet. Because of the horizontal pop that it gives, it is more of a centerpiece, perfect for planning a design around. Additionally, the unique look is great for a variety of styles from Art Deco to Farmhouse. The brushed brass finish will also provide a long lasting and warm touch to your kitchen ensemble. Allow the brass construction and swivel abilities to provide a sturdy and reliant fixture as it maximizes your counter space. This faucet adds a sheen of classical grace to your traditional style.