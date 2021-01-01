Kingston Brass KS295.ZX Millennium Bathroom Faucet - Free Pop Up Drain Assembly with purchase Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double

Kingston Brass KS295.ZX Millennium Bathroom Faucet - Free Pop Up Drain Assembly with purchase *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant bathroom sink faucet/ 1.2 GPM Flow Rate shipped direct from the Kingston Brass warehouse. Product Features: Faucet body constructed of brass Fully covered under a 10 year limited warranty Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Double handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valves Mounts in a widespread configuration - 3 holes required with handles completely separate from spout Includes optional escutcheon (cover plate) - for sinks with 3 faucet holes Low lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead content Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware needed for mounting is included with Product Specifications: Overall Height: 3-1/2" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet) Spout Height: 3-1/2" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet) Spout Reach: 4-1/2" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet) Mounting Type: Widespread Number of Holes Required For Installation: 3 Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 4" to 8" Flow Rate: 2.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/4" 2 handles included with faucet Double Handle Polished Chrome