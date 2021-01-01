Kingston Brass KS396.TL Templeton 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink

Kingston Brass KS396.TL Templeton 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles This two handle bathroom faucet is constructed of high quality brass to ensure reliability and durability. Its premier finish resists tarnishing and corrosion. A matching pop-up drain is included and constructed of solid brass. All mounting hardware is included and standard US plumbing connections are used.Kingston Brass KS396.TL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantySolid brass constructionCoordinates with products from the Templeton lineDeck mounted 8-16" widespread 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterDrip-free ceramic disc cartridgeBrass pop-up drain assembly includedAll mounting hardware is included for installationADA compliantLow lead compliantStandard U.S. plumbing connectionKingston Brass KS396.TL Specifications:Height: 3-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height 2" (deck to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8"-16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome