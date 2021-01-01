Kingston Brass KS700.TL Templeton 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Bathroom

Kingston Brass KS700.TL Templeton 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles With a bold traditional design, the Kingston Brass Templeton 4" Centerset 2-Handle Faucet features a pair of handles designed to be bold and provide that elegant period look in any home bathroom. With traditional styling, this faucet is suitable for classic decor settings. This faucet features solid brass construction for durability and incorporates drip-free ceramic disc cartridges. Installs easily on standard 1/2" plumbing connections and includes a professional grade brass drain.Kingston Brass KS700.TL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyFabricated from solid brass material for durability and reliabilityCoordinates with products from the Templeton lineDeck mounted 4" centerset 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes drip-free ceramic disc cartridgeBrass pop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliantStandard U.S. plumbing connectionKingston Brass KS700.TL Specifications:Spout Height 1-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze